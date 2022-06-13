OHL: works on Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train

The Spanish company OHL reinforced its portfolio in 2021 with the award of the construction of a double cantilever viaduct in section 3 of the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train, located in Mexico City.

With a length of 200 m, a central span of 85 m and pier heights of 2 m, the viaduct will link the Conagua-Manantial cable-stayed bridge with the Vasco de Quiroga station.

Among its technical characteristics, it should be noted that the viaduct has a curved development in a horizontal line (plan), with a minimum radius of 850 m.

For its part, the deck has a type of monocellular reinforced concrete box, with a constant width of 11.5 m and a variable edge with a width that ranges between 3.45 m and 5.50 m on two central columns in which the deck is embedded.

These two columns, of rectangular section (4 m x 4,765 m), are lightened with an average height of 26 m and are planted on rectangular footings of 11.8 m x 13.6 m and a cant of 4 m.

Likewise, according to OHL, they will be founded on piles with a diameter of 1.8 m and a length of 32 m in depth. The final connection between the voussoir arms and the approach span deck will be made by executing the respective closing voussoirs with the coincident columns (ends) of the Vasco de Quiroga station (PK+) and the cable-stayed bridge (PK- ).

The Secretariat of Communications and Transport of Mexico announced in November 2017 the construction of the Interurban Train, which will travel 58 kilometers from Mexico City to Toluca, the capital of the State of Mexico.

Construction was suspended from January 10, 2018 to April 24, 2018 due to litigation related to compensation for land use rights.

Then, on December 12, 2019, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation resumed the construction of the Interurban Train.

As of December 26, 2021, the project is approximately 76% complete (41 of 57.87 kilometers) and work on the remaining tracks is halfway through. The project is expected to be completed and operational in December 2023.

OHL is also currently completing the construction of section 1 of the Mexico-Toluca intercity train, which is 36.7 km long, mainly viaduct, and includes four passenger stations, 11 long viaducts add up to 32.1 km and 4 km of dirt roads.

This section starts in the city of Toluca and connects with the west portal of the Marquesa tunnel.

From a technical point of view, this project has become a benchmark in the country. The stations being built by OHLA are 200 meters long each for an entry speed of 50 km/h and an exit speed of 150 km/h, and are designed for trains to travel at a speed of 160 km/h.

Regarding the layout, 8 viaducts are designed with a prestressed concrete superstructure with isostatic spans of double, continuous and mixed tracks, and a substructure of reinforced concrete columns with heights of up to 45 m in V-2 and up to 74.5 m in V-4, with a corbel-type structural scheme and with foundations made up of footings and piers.

