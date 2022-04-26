Oatly: at the top of the oat milk sale

Oatly Group, a Swedish food company that produces dairy alternatives from oats, leads the world in oat milk sales.

For more than 25 years, the company has focused exclusively on building expertise around oats: a global energy crop with inherent properties suited to sustainability and human health.

Overall, its commitment to oats has translated into fundamental technical advances that have enabled the company to unlock the breadth of its dairy portfolio, which includes milks, ice creams, yogurts, cooking creams, spreads and beverages on the go.

Sustainability is at the core of their business. Its vision is to be a company that leads a global movement to cut cow’s milk in half. Its goal is to produce sustainable oat-based products that seek to maximize nutritional value while minimizing our environmental impact.

Financial performance of Oatly

Broadly speaking, oat milk produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to cow’s milk.

Specifically, according to certain product-level calculations that Oatly has commissioned in Europe and additional studies, oat milk products generally have a significantly lower climate impact (CO2 equivalent) relative to comparable dairy products.

Oatly

The company’s historical financial performance reflects Oatly’s scaling and global growth profile.

In 2021, the company generated revenue of 643.2 million dollars, an increase of 52.6% compared to 421.4 million in 2020.

Going forward, the company intends to continue to invest in its innovation capabilities, build its manufacturing footprint and expand its consumer base, all of which supports its growth strategies.

The company currently buys its oats from millers in Belgium, Sweden, Finland, the United States, Malaysia and China, so its supply may be particularly affected by any adverse events in these countries and regions.

The prices of the oats and other ingredients, such as rapeseed oil, that the company uses are subject to many factors beyond its control, including crop failures due to adverse weather conditions, natural disasters and changes in global economic conditions. , including as a result of Covid-19 and the conflict in Ukraine.

For example, in the summer of 2021, Canada experienced a prolonged heat wave, resulting in a historically poor harvest that caused significant increases in the price of oats in North America.

Prices for oats and other ingredients, such as rapeseed oil, are normally agreed each year with their suppliers for the following year based on the result of the current year’s harvest.

