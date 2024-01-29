Netflix slows new job creation 

Netflix slowed new job creation in 2023, a year in which it generated only 200 new jobs.

The number of employees at the company went from 9,400 in 2020 to 11,300 in 2021.

It then increased from 12,800 in 2022 to 13,000 in 2023.

Netflix is a leading global streaming service with 204 million paid memberships in more than 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films in a wide variety of genres and languages.

Of the employees this company had at the close of 2023, approximately 9,000 (69%) were located in the United States and Canada, 2,000 (15%) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 500 (4%) in Latin America and 1,500 (12%) in Asia-Pacific.

The company also has a number of employees dedicated to content production, some of whom are part-time or temporary, and whose number fluctuates throughout the year.

While its revenue increased 6.7% at an annual rate in 2023, to $33.723 billion, its net income rose 20.4%, to $5.408 billion.

As the company has expanded its offices globally, its corporate culture remains an important aspect of operations.

In its own words, Netflix is aware of cultural differences between and within regions.

Therefore, fostering a work environment that is culturally diverse, inclusive and equitable is an important objective.

Diversity

Netflix works to engender diversity, inclusion and equity in all aspects of its operations globally, with the goal of diversity and inclusion functioning as a fundamental lens through which every employee in the company performs his or her role.

Because it wants more people and cultures to be reflected on screen, it is important that its employee base is diverse and representative of the communities the company serves.

It also supports numerous employee resource groups, representing employees and allies from a wide range of historically underrepresented and/or marginalized communities.