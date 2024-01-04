Roku: Pay TV vs. streaming

Roku, Inc. reported that many consumers are moving away from traditional pay-TV services and accepting streaming offerings.

Roku is the leading TV streaming platform in the United States by streaming hours.

Streaming services refer to online platforms that offer the transmission of multimedia content, such as music, video, TV shows and movies, directly over the Internet.

Instead of downloading the entire content before watching or listening to it, streaming allows continuous playback in real time.

Roku pioneered streaming to TV and was founded on the belief that all TV content will be streamed.

According to this company, the platform shift of the TV ecosystem is underway and is creating more options for consumers, content publishers, advertisers and other industry participants.

Streaming TV is now commonplace and consumers are spending more time watching streaming TV services, and many are «cutting the cord» completely from traditional pay-TV services.

In recent years, many of the biggest names in media have transitioned to streaming offerings, and similarly, advertisers looking to reach and interact with streaming audiences are increasingly taking advantage of the benefits inherent in the digital advertising capabilities of TV streaming platforms and are reallocating their budgets accordingly.

For Roku, these trends continued to gain momentum in 2020 as consumers spent more time at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company’s mission is to be the streaming platform that connects the entire TV ecosystem of viewers, content publishers and advertisers.

Through its TV streaming platform, it focuses on connecting consumers to the entertainment they love, enabling content publishers to build and monetize large audiences and providing advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers.

The core element of our platform is the Roku operating system (the «Roku OS»).

The Roku OS is designed specifically for TV and to run on low-cost hardware, enabling the company to manufacture and sell affordable streaming players.

Also, the Roku operating system powers Roku TV models manufactured and sold by its TV brand partners that license the Roku operating system and leverage its smart TV hardware reference designs.