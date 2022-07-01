Nemak to certify its plants to ISO 50001

Mexican auto parts company Nemak is working to have 100% of its facilities ISO 50001 certified by 2022.

Nemak is a leading provider of innovative lightweighting solutions for the global automotive industry, specializing in the development and manufacture of aluminum components for powertrain, electric mobility and structural applications.

To achieve its ultimate goal of net-zero emissions by at least 2050, the company has defined a strategy based on three pillars: Green Products, Green Production and Green Sourcing.

In addition, Nemak has developed a Decarbonization Maturity Model (DMM), which includes the establishment of specific targets in the areas of life cycle assessment (LCA), renewable energy share and several others.

Nemak: financial Results Summary

With the DMM, the company strives to reduce specific targets based on regional and local circumstances to ensure the successful implementation of the decarbonization strategy globally.

However, it is important to note that, as part of Nemak’s material topics, aspects of this strategy apply not only to climate protection, but also to circularity and waste and water management.

The company therefore set specific environmental targets in all these areas, embodied in its Sustainability Roadmap 2030.

Nemak

As a fundamental pillar of Nemak’s Climate Strategy, the company has committed to Science-Based Targets (SBTs) to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 28%, and Scope 3 emissions by 14% by 2030, based on 2019 levels.

To achieve these Scope 1 and 2 targets, Nemak is tracking and focusing on environmental management, including energy efficiency under ISO 50001. Nemak is working to have 100% of its facilities ISO 50001 certified by 2022.

In addition, the company recognizes the potential of renewable energy to achieve its climate goals and mitigate the impacts of climate-related risks.

Based on its Sustainability Roadmap 2030, Nemak aims to increase its global use of renewable energy to 25% of total energy consumption by 2025, and to 70% by 2030.

In reference to Scope 3 emissions, Nemak tracks the use of recycled material used in its products, which is currently approximately 70 percent.

