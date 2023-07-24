Mota-Engil: Tren Maya and its other projects in Mexico

Mota-Engil Mexico showed a strongly positive operating performance in 2022, influenced by the high level of execution of some projects, with emphasis on Tren Maya.

Globally, the company reported sales and services rendered of 3.804 billion eros in 2022, up 46.8% compared to 2021.

In commercial terms, Mota-Engil Mexico was awarded a significant number of new projects, of which the following stand out: Tren Maya (construction of section 5); Monterrey Metro L4, L5 and L6 (engineering and construction); extension of line 4 of the Guadalajara Metro (execution of the integral mobility model project in the southern part of the metropolitan area); Tepic International Airport (infrastructure expansion); and Puerto Escondido International Airport (expansion and modernization).

By 2023, the company expects to maintain the good performance of its activity and will face an enormous challenge in terms of the execution of its extensive portfolio as of December 31, 2022.

In addition, the company will maintain its active participation in public and private tenders with the goal of winning new projects.

Regarding the energy business, particularly in the generation segment, in which the company operates in Mexico through Generadora Fénix, 2022 was characterized by: the generation of energy exceeding 820 GWh (optimizing the operation in terms of resource management); the sale of most of the Clean Energy Certificates (CEL) attributed in 2022, mainly through long-term contracts; and the implementation of the plan to improve existing assets.

Also in 2022, Generadora Fénix continued with the development of the Jorge Luque project (construction of a 110 MW combined cycle power plant), which will be executed in two stages, with the first stage having an installed capacity of up to 37 MW available for operation.

On the other hand, in the energy supply segment, whose activity is developed through Suministradora Fénix, 2022 was characterized by the expansion of the customer portfolio for the purchase and sale of products (energy, power and clean energy certificates), both in number and volume of energy traded, which approached 2,000 GWh/year.