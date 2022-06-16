Mota-Engil secures portfolio of projects in Peru

Mota-Engil estimates a favorable performance of its activity in Peru during 2022, supported by the portfolio already insured, which includes, among others, five outstanding projects.

These projects are: Puerto del Callao, Las Bambas Mining, Corredor-Antamina Dam, Huari Health Establishment and Road Conservation No. 8.

In addition, Mota-Engil will maintain its active participation in public and private tenders to attract new projects.

In 2021, the company maintained its production levels, but increased its portfolio, compared to the previous year, driven by the reactivation of the sector and the attraction of new projects, namely: Puerto del Callao (design and construction of Phase 2B of the Expansion Puerto del Callao), Minera las Bambas Phase 5 (civil works), blasting and excavation of the mountain for ZOP-Multipurpose Terminal Chancay (excavation and blasting of 5 million m3 of material for the construction of the new port of Chancay) and the start of DMI North Valley Tailings Dam-fourth stage.

Mota-Engil

The Peruvian economy registered a growth of 10% in 2021 (-11 in 2020) with an inflation rate of 3.1% (1.8% in 2020).

Likewise, the Peruvian economy showed a gradual recovery during 2021, driven by both external and internal factors, despite facing some uncertainty regarding the electoral process and the environment of political instability.

Thus, growth was resumed with the contribution of the productive sectors (after its reopening) and the recovery of aggregate demand, particularly domestic demand, as a consequence of the recovery of the consumption capacity of families and the increase in investment, especially in the construction sector, as well as the record prices of raw materials, in particular copper, and the acceleration of trade growth (especially with the United States and China).

Mota-Engil is executing works in Africa and Latin America, taking advantage of the long experience acquired in the development of construction works and earthworks that it carries out for some of the largest mining companies in the world, with emphasis on operations in Peru, Malawi, Mozambique, Guinea Conakry, South Africa and Mali.

Founded in 2016, Mota-Engil is a leading integrated engineering group in Portugal and one of the largest companies in the sector, with a solid position in the Top 100 worldwide and the Top 30 in Europe, focused on a sustainable growth model. for each business.

The Group is an international company whose activity focuses on the construction and management of infrastructures divided into the fields of Engineering and Construction, Environment and Services, Transport Franchises, Energy and Mining. It is present on three continents and 25 countries and covers three geographical regions –Europe, Africa and Latin America.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...