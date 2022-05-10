Mota-Engil: Generadora Fénix produces more

Mota-Engil, a Portuguese conglomerate in the civil construction, public works, port operations, waste, water and logistics sectors, reported that Generadora Fénix produced more electricity in 2021 than in 2020.

Regarding the energy business, particularly in the generation segment, for which Mota-Engil operates in Mexico through Generadora Fénix, the year 2021 was marked by:

Power generation of more than 940 GWh (positively impacted by the heavy levels of rain that occurred during the summer.

The sale of most of the clean energy certificates (CEL) granted in 2021, mainly through long-term contracts.

The achievement of the plan to improve existing assets.

To put this in perspective: the company reported that Generadora Fénix produced “more than 700 GWh” in 2020, negatively affected by lower than usual rainfall.

In addition, in 2021, Generadora Fénix resumed construction of the Jorge Luque project, a 110 MW combined cycle plant, which will be carried out in two stages and will have up to 37 MW of installed capacity available for operation by the end of 2022.

On the other hand, in the energy marketing segment, whose activity is carried out through Suministradora Fénix, the year 2021 was marked by the expansion of the client portfolio for the purchase and sale of products (energy certificates, power and renewable energies). clean), both in number and volume of energy traded, which exceeded 1,600 GWh/year.

Finally, during 2021, and in accordance with its asset rotation and monetization policy, Mota-Engil completed the sale of 30% of its stake in the tourism area, specifically through the partial sale of Mota-Engil Tourism.

However, after this transaction, Mota-Engil still directly and indirectly holds a stake of around 20% in that business.

Founded in 2016, Mota-Engil is a leading engineering conglomerate in Portugal and one of the largest companies in the sector, with a solid position in the Top 100 worldwide and the Top 30 in Europe, focused on a sustainable growth model for every business.

Mota-Engil is an international company whose activity is focused on the construction and management of infrastructures divided into the fields of Engineering and Construction, Environment and Services, Transport Franchises, Energy and Mining.

It is present on three continents and 25 countries and covers three geographical regions: Europe, Africa and Latin America.

