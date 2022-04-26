Mondelēz International buys Ricolino from Bimbo

Mondelēz International reported that it bought the Ricolino company from Grupo Bimbo for a value of 1,329 million dollars (about 27,000 million pesos).

On the one hand, Mondelēz International sells its products in more than 150 countries around the world and is one of the largest snack companies in the world, with global net revenues of 28.7 billion dollars and net profits of 4.3 billion in 2021.

The company primarily manufactures and sells snack foods, including biscuits (cookies, crackers and snacks), chocolate, chewing gum and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery products and powdered beverages.

Its portfolio includes snack brands such as Cadbury, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Oreo, belVita and LU cookies; Trident chewing gum and Tang powdered drinks.

On the other hand, Grupo Bimbo is the largest bakery company in the world.

Ricolino recorded sales of 10,147 million pesos in 2021, approximately 500 million dollars

Mondelēz International

With the purchase, which includes four manufacturing plants, this company will double the business size of its unit in Mexico, triple its routes to market and increase its position in the main snack categories.

Between 1963 and 1978, Bimbo had a great expansion and diversification. In addition to the opening of eight additional plants in different states of the Mexican Republic, the existing plants were expanded and other additional pastry lines were integrated to those offered by Productos Marinela.

Likewise, it ventured into the candy and chocolate industry, with the establishment of the first Ricolino plant, and in the salty snacks market, with what is now known as Barcel.

At that time, practically all the states of the country were covered through Bimbo’s direct distribution system.

Then, in April 2000, Bimbo, through Ricolino, opened two plants in the European Union, one in Vienna, Austria, and the other in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

On November 1, 2019, Barcel spun off the confectionery business, arising as a result of the Ricolino Products spin-off.

Mondelēz International faces competition in all aspects of its business. Competitors include large multinationals as well as many local and regional companies, including new brands and start-ups.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...