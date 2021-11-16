Grupo Bimbo turns to the Internet of Things

Grupo Bimbo has embraced “Internet Connectivity” for years and is now leveraging the “Internet of Things” to achieve greater business efficiencies throughout the value chain.

The company has also worked on its “Connection Center” digital platform in some locations to incorporate customer information into its distribution network and thus optimize deliveries and reduce the carbon footprint.

Grupo Bimbo is the world’s leading and largest bakery company and a relevant player in snacks. It has 203 bakeries and other plants and around 1,700 sales centers located in 33 countries in America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Internet of things

Among others, its product lines include box bread, pastries, sweet bread, cupcakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks and confectionery products.

When it comes to connecting to remote devices for useful data, the Internet of Things market is at the center of a global digital transformation.

Overall, Grupo Bimbo expects to capture opportunities from its global presence and become the preferred distributor for its clients by leveraging its brands and experience in the markets it operates, improving distribution capabilities to increase efficiency and penetration.

In addition to the above, in order to be able to anticipate the purchase decisions of its consumers, Grupo Bimbo shares best practices of operation, logistics and technology across the different geographies and invests in new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (“ machine learning ”), data mining and automation to achieve scalable efficiencies, and superior execution at the points of sale and increase penetration.

Based on studies of trends, tastes and needs of consumers in each of the markets, using state-of-the-art tools, the company develops and implements actions to satisfy their preferences and needs in order to have a deeper knowledge of consumers, which is reinforced by approaching other distribution channels.

Advantage

The information obtained at the points of sale and distribution channels allows Grupo Bimbo to personalize its products and promotions that satisfy the diverse and changing needs of its consumers.

In addition, it allows you to adjust the commercial strategy and respond more precisely to the needs and motivations of consumers, which, combined with a perfect operational development, allows you to offer the correct products for each point of sale at the right time and with the greatest freshness. and quality.

For example, since 2018, the Group has worked on its digital platform “Connection Center” in some locations to incorporate customer information into its distribution network and thus optimize deliveries and reduce the carbon footprint.