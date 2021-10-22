Night snacks: Nightfood solves the problem

The American company Nightfood Holding highlighted that more than 85% of adults report regularly eating late-night snacks, that is, sandwiches between dinner and bed.

To do this, the company markets products that better address this problem.

Their Nightfood ice cream is currently available in about 1,700 supermarkets.

These include chains such as Walmart, Shaw’s, and Star Markets (a division of Albertsons), Jewel-Osco (also a division of Albertsons), Lowes Foods, Rouses Markets, and Central Market (a division of H-E-B).

Nightfood ice cream was recently rotated from the Harris Teeter grocery store locations, a chain that carried Nightfood for about two years.

The product line has garnered significant media interest, including coverage from outlets such as Oprah Magazine, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Food Network, The Today Show, Rachael Ray, and more.

Night snacks

To date, Nightfood has used contract manufacturers to produce its products and packaging, and third-party logistics for warehousing and order fulfillment.

According to the company, research indicates that humans are biologically programmed to load up on sweets and fat at night.

Loading a surplus of calories into the body before the long overnight fast is believed to be an outdated survival mechanism from your hunter-gatherer days.

Unfortunately, willpower is also weakened at night.

As a result, more than 85% of adults report snacking regularly between dinner and bed, which translates to an estimated 700 million late-night snacks per week and an annual late-night snack spending of more than $ 50 billion. .

What are the most popular late-night snacks? Ice cream, cookies, chips and candy. It is understood that all of these are, in general, harmful to health. They can also affect the quality of sleep.

But Nightfood has had limited operations and has yet to establish significant traction in the market.

The company generated net revenues of $ 701,246 and $ 241,673 for the year ended June 30, 2021 and the year ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

So its future viability depends on our ability to substantially increase our sales revenue.

Trends

Nightfood management believes that there is consumer demand for better late-night snack options and that a new category of consumers consisting of specific late-night snacks will emerge in the coming years.

This belief is supported by research from leading consumer goods research firms such as IRI Worldwide and Mintel, who identified specific late-night foods and beverages as one of the “most compelling category change trends” for 2017 and beyond.

In recent years, the CEOs and other executives of major consumer goods conglomerates such as Nestlé, PepsiCo, Mondelez and Kellogg’s have commented on the habits of late-night snack consumers and the opportunity that exists to solve this problem for the market. .