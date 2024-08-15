Modelorama in Mexico and the omnichannel DTC ecosystem

AB InBev has strengthened its global digital direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform in parallel with its Modelorama stores in Mexico.

Its DTC system of digital and physical products generated revenues of approximately US$1.5 billion in 2023.

The company’s main DTC brands, such as Zé Delivery, TaDa and PerfectDraft, are in 21 countries.

Together they handle more than 69 million orders through e-commerce and generated revenues in excess of $550 million in 2023.

This represents a 15% increase compared to the previous year.

TaDa Delivery, AB InBev’s first global digital direct-to-consumer platform, has completed its first year of operations.

The app, designed to deliver cold beverages in less than 30 minutes, currently has more than 5,000 delivery drivers in 12 markets in Latin America and South Africa.

Modelorama

In total, the omnichannel DTC ecosystem, which includes around 13,000 physical stores like Modelorama in Mexico, generated $1.5 billion in revenue in 2023.

Modelorama is a Mexican chain specializing in the sale of alcoholic beverages, especially beer and spirits.

It also offers grocery products and entertainment-related items.

Zé Delivery, the DTC business with the highest revenues, is available to more than 70% of the Brazilian population.

It serves more than 8 million customers a year and offers a wide variety of categories to meet consumers’ needs.

In addition, Zé Delivery can customize its service on a large scale.

For example, with the launch of Corona Sunset Hours, Zé Delivery is driving category growth. It invites consumers to relax and reconnect with friends at sunset.

Profile

AB InBev has a portfolio of more than 500 brands, covering all types of occasions with its beers.

The company leads in market share in 28 countries, thanks to its strong brands and the benefits of scale.

From AB InBev’s perspective, this enables the company to invest significantly in sales and marketing.

It also helps it to achieve favorable sourcing conditions, generate savings through centralization and operate with an optimized cost structure.