The mobile application industry will have a projected growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027, highlighted the company Road Marshall.

In the beginning, the mobile app industry was essentially created when Apple’s iPhone was introduced in 2007.

Since then, it has grown into an industry that, in 2019, was valued at approximately $154.05 billion.

Road Marshall intends to become one of the leading publicly traded iOS and Android app development and promotion companies in the industry, if not the leading one.

Its proprietary app is called Road Marshall, which will prove invaluable to its users in the event of car trouble and should revolutionize the way towing companies meet within the United States and eventually around the world.

Mobile applications

This industry has seen unprecedented growth due to the widespread popularity of smartphones and other mobile devices that have transformed electronic gaming, internet retailing, and social networking.

Apple and Google have established very profitable relationships with application developers, who have developed a wide variety of mobile applications of countless types that are available in various markets where applications are sold.

Also, according to Road Marshall, its smaller but not insignificant competitors, such as Blackberry RIM, Facebook and Amazon, have carved a niche for themselves in the market. The future of this industry looks brighter than ever and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Since the creation of the first iPhone, where users could experience the comfort and functionality of these pocket-sized devices, these mobile applications have become more and more common in daily life.

According to Mobilewalla.com, a website dedicated to cataloging and rating apps, the one millionth app was made available to users in December 2011.

It took just four years to create a million apps, and this unprecedented growth has gotten even stronger and more impressive as time goes on.

While many of these apps are duplications of existing apps or, alternatively, very similar apps with minor cosmetic variations and differences (for example, an app built for the iPhone and iPad would be counted twice), this has been an overwhelming display of interest in such a new industry. Every week there are up to 15,000 apps currently released.