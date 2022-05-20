Miguel Heras Castro, from Panama to Bladex

Miguel Heras Castro has served as Director of the Board of Bladex since 2015 and was elected its Chairman of the Board in 2019.

Bladex is the acronym for the Latin American Foreign Trade Bank, which offers financial solutions to financial institutions, companies and investors doing business in Latin America, supporting trade and regional integration throughout the region.

53 years old. Heras Castro is the Founder and Managing Partner of MKH Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Florida, United States.

Since 1999, he has served as General Director and as a member of the Board of Directors of Inversiones Bahía, in Panama, the largest investment group in Central America, focused on the financial, infrastructure, energy, real estate and communications markets.

Heras Castro is currently a member of the boards of Cable Onda, Gas Natural Atlántico, Televisora ​​Nacional and Bahia Motors.

He is also a member of the Executive Board for Latin America of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is Vice President of the Board of the Fundación Banco de Alimentos de Panamá.

According to a Bladex profile, Heras Castro gained extensive knowledge and experience in the banking industry by serving as a member of the Board of Directors and the Assets and Liabilities Committee (ALCO) of Banco Continental de Panamá for more than five years.

Miguel Heras Castro

He structured the acquisition of several banking companies and institutions, and in 2007 he led the negotiation for the integration of the banking businesses of Banco Continental de Panamá and Banco General, which made Banco General one of the largest banks in Central America.

In addition, he was a member of the Board of Directors of Amnet Telecommunications Holdings, Cable and Wireless (Panama) and the Panama Stock Exchange. And he was Minister of Finance of the Republic of Panama and President of the Foreign Trade Council from 1996 to 1998.

Heras Castro served as Vice Minister of Finance from 1994 to 1996. He has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of Commerce and Finance at the University of Pennsylvania.

Miguel Heras Castro’s professional experience in economics, finance and private capital and his experience as a member of the board of directors of different companies qualify him to serve on the Bladex Board of Directors, as rated by this bank itself.

