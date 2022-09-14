Mexico’s coffee exports increase 72%

Mexico‘s coffee exports were US$374 million in the first half of 2022, a 71.6% year-over-year growth, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture (Sedar).

These international sales consider only raw coffee beans or unroasted and non-decaffeinated coffee.

Globally, Mexico ranked 15th among the largest exporters of raw coffee beans in 2021, a list headed by Brazil (5,805 million dollars), followed by Colombia (3,092 million).

Coffee exports

While coffee beans are simply green coffee roasted and packaged, soluble coffee is obtained after a process of preparing the coffee infusion and drying the water to obtain soluble coffee powder.

Previously, exports of raw coffee beans from Mexico showed the following trend: in 2019 they were $251 million, in 2020 they dropped to $335 million and in 2021 they rose to $350 million.

Local market

With the purpose of encouraging coffee consumption in the Mexican market and strengthening the coffee sector, the federal government launched a program through which 337 coffee producers benefited directly in the states of Chiapas, Colima, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco and Veracruz, through 11 workshops to improve the quality and practices in the production of this grain.

The government also carried out technical accompaniment actions in the cultivation, marketing and promotion of coffee; and prepared the document Estimated Coffee Harvest in Mexico 2021/2022 with precise and anticipated information regarding the production of cherry coffee, bean yield by entity, varieties and productivity in general.

This document made it possible to determine the basic needs of economic resources for the collection of coffee, labor and infrastructure, as well as to have information for commercialization, especially for differentiated organic and fair trade coffees.

Other major Latin American countries exporting raw coffee beans in 2021 were: Honduras (1,288 million dollars), Guatemala (926 million), Peru (767 million), Nicaragua (508 million) and Costa Rica (327 million), according to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).