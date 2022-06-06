Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train: its capital

The National Infrastructure Fund (Fonadin) granted non-recoverable support for the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train project for 3,500 million pesos as an advance of risk capital in 2021.

In that year, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) made an estimate of the investment needed to complete the construction and equipment of the project and an agreement was reached so that its financing will be carried out through the resources allocated in the Budget of Expenditures of the Federation to the SICT for said project, plus an initial contribution that the SICT will request from the Fonadin for the granting of the allocation to operate and exploit the project.

This contribution will be financed with risk capital from Fonadin and credit from the Development Bank and the commercial bank.

In April 2021, at the request of the SICT, the Fonadin granted a non-recoverable support of 3,500 million pesos as an advance of risk capital, so that the SICT continues with the pace of construction of the project, an amount that will be recognized as part of the initial contribution, once the title of allocation of the project has been formalized in favor of the fund.

Interurban Train

The Mexican government has continued with the construction of this train and for the second half of 2021 it is planned to build 5 kilometers of viaduct and the laying of 14 kilometers of track and catenary.

As of June 2021, there was a physical progress of 75.2 percent.

As part of last year’s progress, the following works were carried out by section:

Section I (civil works 99.9%): Installation of long-distance joints, dismantling of the two missing scaffolding to complete the corresponding work and start the track and electromechanical works.

Section III CDMX (civil works 52.5%): The Government of Mexico City continues with the assembly of prefabricated elements.

Likewise, section III SCT: Completion of PIV La Venta, which is already in operation; The construction of the Vasco de Quiroga Station is in the process of being started.

Section IV Electromechanical Works: Track installation work continues, assembly of brackets, and cable laying for the catenary. 10.4 kilometers (accumulated 81 kilometers) of simple track and 9.8 simple kilometers of catenary (67.7 accumulated kilometers) were installed, it is considered Workshops and Depots. Progress is being made in the installation of supports and brackets for communication, signaling and medium voltage wiring.

