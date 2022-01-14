Mexico rejects US labeling of meat products

Producer organizations in Mexico have expressed their rejection of measures announced by the US government to strengthen the labeling of meat products in the United States.

First of all, on January 3, 2022, the White House published, on its website, a fact sheet on the Biden-Harris action plan for a fairer, more competitive and more resilient meat and poultry supply chain.

This action plan includes four fundamental strategies, among which it highlights that “the Biden Harris administration will strengthen the rules that protect farmers, ranchers and consumers.

Specifically, in 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration will issue new and stronger rules under the Assemblers and Packers Act and issue new “Product of the United States” labeling rules so consumers can better understand the origin of the meat they eat. ”

“This proposal has generated rejection on the part of Mexican producers, given the possible implementation of measures that may represent technical obstacles to trade in cattle, as well as beef or pork,” said the Special Monitoring Commission to the Implementation of the USMCA of the Senate of Mexico

Meat products

The USMCA, made up of 34 chapters and 12 complementary notes, preserves most of the NAFTA market opening measures and other measures, while making notable changes in the rules of origin of motor vehicles, the resolution provisions of disputes, government purchases, investments and the protection of intellectual property rights.

It also modernizes the provisions on services, labor and the environment.

“Any action that can be configured as an attempt to reinstate country of origin labeling for meat products would be incompatible with international trade rules, as well as with the United States’ obligations under the USMCA and the World Trade Organization. (WTO)”, added the Special Commission for Monitoring the Implementation of the USMCA.