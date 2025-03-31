Mexico enters the Top 10 of Brazilian beef markets

Mexico entered the ranking of the top 10 destinations for Brazilian beef exports (frozen) in 2024.

Sales of this product from Brazil to the Mexican market rose from US$23 million in 2023 to US$152 million in 2024, according to data from Brazil’s Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

To the entire world, these exports were 10.1 billion dollars, maintaining its position as the world’s leading exporter.

Brazilian beef

Since 2016, Brazil has remained in the top position among the largest exporters of frozen beef, surpassing nations such as Australia, the United States and India.

Brazil surpassed by a wide margin the second largest exporter of this product in 2024: Australia ($6 billion).

Why is Brazil competitive? Because of its natural resources. Its vast lands and favorable climate allow for continuous grazing. This reduces feed costs. In addition, it applies advanced technologies in genetics, pasture management and fattening.

These are the top 10 destinations for Brazilian beef (frozen) in 2024, in millions of dollars:

China: 5,980. United States: 886. United Arab Emirates: 523. Philippines: 334. Egypt: 273. Russia: 261. Hong Kong: 184. Saudi Arabia: 172. Italy: 164. Mexico: 152.

Mexican market

Mexico’s domestic beef production covers a large part of domestic consumption, guaranteeing stable supplies and prices. It has also improved its quality and traceability standards, facilitating access to demanding markets.

At the same time, innovation and sustainable practices strengthen efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of the cattle industry.

In 2024, Mexican exports of frozen beef to the world fell 22.1% to US$208 million.

Conversely, imports of this product to Mexico were US$318 million, an increase of 142.7% over 2023.

Mexico climbed 12 positions among the largest importers of Brazilian frozen beef in 2024, surpassing Israel, Turkey, Chile, Libya, Singapore, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, Jordan, Germany and the United Kingdom.