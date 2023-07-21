Ingredients: pet food and animal feed

Darling Ingredients is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients.

In 2022, the U.S.-based company’s revenue was $6.532 billion, up 37.8 percent year-on-year, and its profit totaled $747 million, a growth of 13.7 percent.

Overall, the company creates a broad range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, animal feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

In 2022, the company completed several acquisitions, including two materials processing operations, Valley Proteins in North America and FASA Group in South America.

With operations on five continents, the company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into usable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides and skins.

The company also recovers and converts recycled oils (used cooking oil and animal fats) into valuable feed ingredients, and collects and processes waste bakery products into feed ingredients.

In addition, Darling Ingredients provides environmental services, such as grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments.

Ingredients

The company operates more than 155 processing and transfer facilities in the United States. Darling sells its products primarily to manufacturers of animal feed, pet food, biodiesel, fertilizers and other consumer and industrial ingredients, including oleochemicals, soaps and leather goods, for use as ingredients in their products or for further processing.

In the United States, Darling is a partner with Valero Energy Corporation in Diamond Green Diesel, a renewable diesel plant that converts used cooking oils and animal fats into valuable biofuel products.

In Canada, the company is a leader in the recycling of animal by-products. Darling’s Canadian ingredients business transforms raw materials into finished fat and protein products for use in animal feed, pet food, fertilizer and other ingredients.