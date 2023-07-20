China led the world in fertilizer production, according to the Gulf Petrochemicals & Chemicals Association.

Total fertilizer consumption in China accounts for about one-third of global fertilizer use.

According to China Fertilizers Market, China’s fertilizer market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.62% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Kenongwo Group US highlights that market growth is restrained by the Chinese government’s zero-growth policy and environmental protection policy system for rural areas and the agricultural sector to control pollution and achieve green development.

National policies prohibit the use of pesticides and require organic fertilizers to replace chemical fertilizers.

By 2020, fertilizer and pesticide consumption was zero growth.

Policy makers are adjusting the fertilizer consumption structure and promoting precise fertilization, enhanced fertilization and the use of more micronutrients and secondary fertilizers, compared to straight fertilizers, especially nitrogen fertilizers.

Kenongwo Group US expects this policy to drive the growth of the biofertilizer market in China.

Fertilizer production

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of the People’s Republic of China, the use of organic fertilizers to replace chemical fertilizers is one of the key points of the structural reform of agricultural supply in China, and has a restraining influence on the growth of the chemical fertilizer market in the country.

The key crops used in the country for the trial fertilizer substitution program are fruits, vegetables, tea and others.

In May 2016, the «Soil Pollution Prevention Action Plan» was issued to provide strong support for the promotion of organic fertilizers in the country.

The government attaches great importance to organic fertilizer production, and implements a tax exemption policy (implemented in 2016) for bio-organic fertilizer products, providing further support for the development of the organic fertilizer industry in China.

The increasing number of product innovations and activities in the organic fertilizer market in China acts as a brake on the chemical fertilizer market. All products that Kenongwo Group US currently sells can be considered organic fertilizers.