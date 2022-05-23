Mexico eliminates tariffs on imports of chickens, pigs and cattle

Starting this Tuesday, Mexico will eliminate tariffs on imports of certain classifications of chickens, pigs and cattle, among other animals.

For this, the Ministry of Economy published this Monday a notice in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

These are six tariff items that include certain classifications of live animals of the bovine, porcine, caprine and ovine species, as well as roosters, hens, ducks, geese and turkeys.

The measure is part of an opening package that the Mexican government announced on May 16, with which it eliminates import tariffs from 72 tariff items as a measure to reduce high inflation rates.

Of that total, the dismantling for 66 tariff sections entered into force on May 17 and the liberalization will be in force for one year, which may be extended for an equal period.

Trending Mexican exports to China break record

For the remaining six tariff sections, the opening was pending until precisely the Ministry of Economy published a notice.

On May 19, 2022, the Third Extraordinary Session of the Foreign Trade Commission was held, in order to submit to its opinion, the modification of the tariffs of the tariff fractions of the LIGIE Tariff and with it the Temporary exemption from the payment of import duties for goods that comprise the six tariff items.

Tariffs

In general, the dismantling of tariffs covers certain types of corn oil, palay rice, tuna, pork, chicken, beef, onion, jalapeño pepper, beans, eggs, toilet soap, tomato, milk, lemon, apple, orange, box bread, potato, pasta for soup, sardine, carrot, corn flour, wheat flour, white corn, sorghum and wheat.

The Inegi reported that, for the first fortnight of April 2022, annual inflation in Mexico stood at a rate of 7.72%, with a growth of 0.16%, compared to the previous fortnight.

On the other hand, the general minimum wage for 2022 was set at 172.87 pesos per day, equivalent to a growth of 22%, compared to the previous year, which, although it helps to recover purchasing power, its effect was limited by the inflationary scenario.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...