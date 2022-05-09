Specialty egg market grows in the US

Specialty egg market in the United States (produced from pasture-raised, free-range, cage-free chickens) accounted for approximately $1.3 billion during the 52 weeks ending December 26, 2021, according to SPINS data.

Thus, sales of specialty eggs registered a compound annual growth rate of 10% between 2018 and December 2021.

Also according to SPINS, the United States retail pasture-raised egg market accounted for approximately $303 million in retail sales for the 52 weeks ending December 26, 2021.

In the latter case, the compound annual growth rate was 29% between 2018 and December 2021.

At the same time, Vital Farms estimates that the US processed egg market, as of December 2021, accounted for approximately $3.3 billion in retail sales.

Vital Farms is an Austin, Texas-based company that specializes in pasture-raised eggs and pasture-raised butter.

According to SPINS data, the United States shell egg market accounted for about $6.2 billion in retail sales for the 52 weeks ending December 26, 2021 and grew at a CAGR of 04% between 2018 and December 2021.

Likewise, the United States butter market added approximately $3.5 billion in retail sales during the 52 weeks ending December 26, 2021 and advanced at a compound annual growth rate of 2.5% between 2018 and December 2021.

Specialty egg

Vital Farms has numerous competitors of various sizes, including producers of private label products, as well as producers of other branded butter and egg products who compete for commercial marketing support and consumer dollars.

The company competes with large egg companies such as Cal-Maine, Inc. and large international food companies such as Ornua Co-operative Limited (Kerrygold).

It also competes directly with local and regional egg and dairy companies, as well as specialty private-label products processed by other egg and dairy companies.

Vital Farms believes that its standards produce happy hens on varied diets, which produce better eggs.

According to this company, there is a seismic shift in consumer demand for natural, traceable, clean-label, great-tasting and nutritious foods.

