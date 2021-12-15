Mexico demands telecommunications towers

In Mexico, management projects for more than 4,900 telecommunications towers are needed annually to meet demand, according to the Canadian company Tower One Wireless Corp.

This company noted that mobile network operators (MNOs) are planning to spend approximately C $ 14 billion from 2016 to 2020 on capital expenditures, considering GSMA projections.

Mexico has a population of 125 million and a GDP per capita of $ 25,350. There were 30,349 towers in Mexico as of October 2018 with approximately 3,535 subscribers per cell site, according to TowerXchange.

The main mobile network operators include Altan Redes, AT&T México, Telcel and Telefónica.

Altan, AT&T and Telefónica represent more than 30% of the market and are clients of Tower One Wireless Corp.

This company believes other drivers of demand for future cell sites include a recent auction for high-profile spectrum, a nationwide wholesale wireless broadband initiative by Altan, and increased consumption of mobile data.

Tower One Wireless Corp. is a multi-tenant communications real estate custom build (BTS) tower owner, operator and developer.

Telecommunications towers

For its part, Argentina has a population of 44 million and a GDP per capita of approximately $ 26,910.

There were an estimated 16,150 telecom towers in Argentina as of October 2018 with approximately 3,777 subscribers per cell site, according to TowerXchange.

The same company estimates that more than 1,400 towers a year are needed in Argentina to meet demand and that MNOs are planning to spend roughly $ 12 billion from 2016 to 2020 on capital expenditures, according to the GSMA.

The main mobile network operators include Claro Argentina, Telecom Argentina SA and Telefónica. Claro and Telecom represent more than 65% of the market and are tenants of Tower One Wireless Corp.

The company believes that the Argentine market has many positive characteristics regarding its potential for telecom tower companies, with three competitive and sizable mobile operators competing for market share, high penetration but with growth potential of subscribers and a flourishing 4G mobile market.