Mexican imports hit record high

Mexican imports totaled 56,168.2 million dollars in August, which represents a 27% annual increase and a record.

In August 2022, the advance in the value of imports reflected growth of 24.1% in non-oil imports and 49.5% in oil imports.

When considering imports by type of good, annual increases of 43.8% were observed in imports of consumer goods, 24.2% in imports of intermediate use goods and 30.1% in imports of capital goods.

Also in August 2022, imports of consumer goods were US$7.683 billion, which translated into an annual increase of 43.8 percent.

According to the Inegi, this rate resulted from increases of 32.9 percent in imports of non-oil consumer goods and 73 percent in imports of oil consumer goods (gasoline and butane and propane gas).

On the other hand, intermediate use goods were imported for a value of 44,082 million dollars, a level 24.2% higher than that reported in August 2021.

This figure, in turn, originated from growth of 22.4% in imports of non-oil intermediate-use products and 40.1% in imports of oil intermediate-use goods.

Mexican imports

In the month in question, imports of capital goods reached 4.403 billion dollars, an annual increase of 30.1 percent.

Cumulatively, in the first eight months of 2022, the value of total imports was 402,348 million dollars, an amount 24.1 percent higher than that observed in the same period of 2021.

Within them, non-oil imports advanced at an annual rate of 20.9 percent and oil imports advanced by 51.2 percent.

Structure

In the January-August 2022 period, the structure of the value of imports was as follows: intermediate use goods, 78.9 percent; consumer goods, 13.4 percent; and capital goods, 7.7 percent.