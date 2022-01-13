Mexican heavy vehicle exports grow 21.8%

Mexico‘s heavy vehicle exports grew at an interannual rate of 21.8% in 2021, to 141,002 units, the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (ANPACT) reported on Wednesday.

ANPACT represents the leading producers of commercial vehicles and motors since 1992.

With 14 associates (Dina, Freightliner, Hino, International, Isuzu, Kenworth, Mack, MAN, Mercedes Benz, Scania, Volkswagen, Volvo, Cummins and Detroit Diesel), 10 vehicle manufacturing plants and 2 engine remanufacturing plants in 8 entities de la República, the Mexican heavy vehicle automotive industry, ranks as the number one exporter of tractors worldwide, the fourth largest producer and exporter of cargo vehicles and the tenth largest producer of buses.

Thus, this industry generates 18,500 direct jobs, 84,000 indirect jobs and represents 1.3% of the Manufacturing GDP.

Exports

In fact, Mexico is the main world exporter of tractor trucks, with external sales of 6.557 million dollars in 2020.

In turn, Mexico produced 166,377 units of heavy vehicles in 2021, an annual growth of 21.4%.