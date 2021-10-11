International and Freightliner advance heavy vehicle production in Mexico

International and Freightliner beat their competitors in heavy vehicle production in Mexico from January to September 2021.

With a year-on-year increase of 11.7%, International produced 35,067 units in that period.

For its part, Freightliner manufactured 71,651 units, an annual increase of 32.6%.

Inegi released the results on Monday, based on data from the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (ANPACT) and LDR Solutions.

All companies located in the country produced 120,721 units, 23.1% more than in the same period last year.

Other producers were Dina, Hino, Isuzu, Kenworth, MAN, Mercedes-Benz Buses, Volkswagen Trucks and Buses, Volvo Buses and Foton.

International

This company manufactures and distributes Class 4 to 8 trucks and buses, and produces proprietary engines, primarily in North American markets.

The truck segment also includes its truck export business under the International and IC brands.

The proprietary engines produced in North America are used primarily in its trucks and buses.

Above all, International competes in its core markets (collectively referred to as school buses, Class 6 and 7 medium trucks, Class 8 heavy trucks, and Class 8 heavy duty trucks).

Truck segment manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico consist of the assembly of components manufactured by its suppliers, as well as the design, engineering, and production of certain sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. patented.

In Mexico, its biggest national competitors are Kenmex (a PACCAR subsidiary) and Freightliner.

Broadly speaking, during 2020, automotive companies experienced trigger events in all their asset pools related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The impact of the pandemic, including changes in consumer behavior, fears of a pandemic, market recessions, and restrictions on business and individual activities, has created significant volatility in the global economy and led to a decline of economic activity.