Mexican exports to the U.S. grow 20%

Mexican exports to the U.S. market grew at an inter-annual rate of 19.9% from January to July 2022, to 261,870.6 million dollars, reported the Department of Commerce (USDOC).

On the other hand, imports of U.S. products to Mexico totaled 187,953.4 million dollars, an increase of 19.4%, at an annual rate.

As a result, the United States registered a deficit of 73,917.3 million dollars with its southern neighbor.

Top Trading Partners. January-July 2022 (billions of dollars)

Mexico also ranked as the second largest trading partner of the United States, with a 14.6% share of total U.S. import and export flows with the world in the first seven months of this year.

Above Mexico was Canada, with a market share of 15.1%, while China was the third largest trading partner, with a coverage of 13.1%.

Mexican exports

Considering only imports of goods to the United States in the first seven months of each year, China’s share went from 17.3% in 2020 to 17.2% in 2021 and then to 16.8% in 2022.

The results for Mexico in the same order of time were as follows: 13.5, 13.9 and 13.8 percent. And Canada’s had this upward trend: 11.6, 12.6 and 13.8 percent.