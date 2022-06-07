Mexican Customs Facilitate Imports by Parcel

The customs of Mexico implemented facilities to carry out imports by parcel from the United States, highlighted the Department of Commerce.

Indeed, on May 9, 2022, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published an updated agreement on the General Rules and Criteria for Foreign Trade, as described below.

This change in regulation would allow Mexican importers to import through courier and parcel companies:

Without having a Mexican Customs License/Importer Registry (Importers Registry).

Without hiring a customs agent.

Exempt Mexican Standards/NOM.

With a new threshold for imports up to a value of $2,500 dollars at the Mexican Customs Ports.

Before May 9, the exemption threshold for NOMs was $1,000. With this change, the benefit now amounts to $2,500 exclusively for courier and parcel companies.

The Department of Commerce explained that this change does not affect the global import tax rates applied to imports through courier and parcel companies, which remain the same.

Therefore, he strongly recommended that US exporters communicate with their Mexican customers about these new benefits.

The Department of Commerce recommended that Americans be aware that the Mexican government may limit these imports if the importer is suspected of using this scheme to avoid regulations, restrictions or tax payments.

The Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) establishes a franchise (de minimis) for courier and parcel companies for the importation of goods exempt from the payment of tariffs and a certain level of internal taxes (Value Added Tax -VAT -) for operations that amount to the following amounts:

USA:

100 US dollars exempt from duties and VAT.

Mexico:

Exempt from payment of duties up to 117 US dollars.

Of these $117 dollars, the first 50 will be exempt from VAT.

Canada:

Exempt from the payment of duties up to 150 Canadian dollars.

Of these 150 Canadian dollars, the first 40 will be exempt from VAT.

According to the Federal Reserve, a consensus of private forecasters expects US real GDP growth to accelerate to 2.8% annual rate in the second quarter of 2022.

