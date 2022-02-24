Amazon is UPS’s first customer

Amazon accounted for approximately 11.7% of UPS‘s 2021 consolidated revenue, substantially all of which was within its US domestic parcel segment.

In 2021, UPS served 1.7 million shipping customers and more than 11.8 million delivery customers daily.

This company operates one of the largest airlines and one of the largest fleets of alternative fuel vehicles under a global brand of UPS.

UPS delivers packages to more than 220 countries and territories. In 2021, it delivered an average of 25.2 million packages per day, totaling 6.4 billion packages for the year.

Total revenue in 2021 was $97.3 billion

Some of UPS’s other major customers may represent a relatively significant portion of its revenue in a particular quarter or year.

The customer’s impact on your revenue is based on factors such as: pricing terms; Product’s release; e-commerce or other industry trends, including those related to the holiday season; business combinations and the overall growth of a client’s underlying business; as well as any interruption in their business.

Customers can choose, and have chosen in the past, to divert all or part of their UPS business to one of its competitors, demand price concessions for its services, require it to provide enhanced services that increase its costs, or develop its own logistics capabilities.

No country outside of the United States provided 10% or more of consolidated revenue for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 or 2019.

Amazon represented approximately 15.5, 18.1 and 16.9% of accounts receivable, net, included in the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

