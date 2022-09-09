Mayan Train: SHCP proposes budget of 143.1 billion pesos for 2023

The SHCP proposed this Thursday a budget of 143.1 billion pesos for the Mayan Train to be executed in 2023, which will allow the conclusion of its first stage.

Likewise, the federal government estimates that the total impact of the project on the regional labor market will be approximately half a million direct and indirect jobs for the population of south-southeast Mexico.

In summary: the Tren Maya project will interconnect the main cities and tourist areas in the southeast of the country through 1,500 km of new railroad tracks in Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

In addition to detonating regional economic development, this project will save up to 45% in passenger travel time, according to the SHCP.

Also, the Mayan Train will transport goods at a 70% higher speed than the current Chiapas-Mayab train tracks; and compared to cargo transportation, the Mayan Train will facilitate the transportation of goods at an average speed 12% higher.

To date, the project has generated more than 114,000 jobs in the southeast of the country and the first section of the train is 80% advanced in foundation work and 50% in the construction of footings and columns.

Mayan Train

In order to promote economic development in the south-southeast region of the country, it is necessary to invest in greater logistical connectivity to increase its presence in the value chains, as well as to promote trade integration and boost the economic dynamism of the region.

The literature on the subject is conclusive about the impact that logistics infrastructure has on the productivity and competitiveness of the regions.

For example, the World Bank estimates that if Mexico doubled the length of roads within a 10-kilometer radius of a municipality, labor productivity would increase by up to 1.5 percent.

Rail is the most efficient means of transportation over distances greater than 450 kilometers. In 2021, 75 percent of the total value of exports was by land, while only 11.7 percent of the total value of export cargo moved through the rail system.

On the other hand, investment in the sector did not increase substantially in previous administrations. The rail network was only extended 301 kilometers since 1995.

In 2012, investment in the sector was only 5.6 billion pesos despite the increase in cargo transported and improvements in efficiency – measured by the amount of cargo transported for the same amount of fuel.