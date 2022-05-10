Grupo Traxión reaches record in cargo fleet

Grupo Traxión reached a record in the fleet of its cargo mobility segment in 2021, operating an average of 2,244 motor units, an increase of 2.4% year-on-year.

It is one of the largest land transportation fleets in Mexico and is also made up of 3,192 semi-trailers (including dry and refrigerated boxes), 540 container ships and platforms, as well as 166 hoppers and tank trucks.

Likewise, Grupo Traxión has one of the oldest fleets in the industry, with an average age of 4.5 years during 2021, compared to the industry average of 19.7 years at the end of 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT).

The company operates services through its subsidiaries, including MyM, Egoba, Grupo SID, AFN, and El Bisonte.

Grupo Traxión maintains a degree of centralization among its different subsidiaries by promoting the shared use of terminals, maintenance workshops and a centralized supply system, among others.

This centralization helps the company generate efficiencies that allow it to maintain flexibility, offer competitive prices and drive profitability.

In general, during 2021, the company operated, at the national level, an average fleet made up of 8,729 motor units, of which 2,244 are cargo units, 5,694 are school and personnel transportation units, and 808 are last-minute fleet units. mile (64 trucks, 540 light trucks, 57 cars, and 147 motorcycles).

The company also operates semi-trailers (including dry and refrigerated boxes), container ships and platforms, as well as hoppers and tank trucks.

Freight Mobility Segment

The company focuses on providing freight transport services in the dedicated mode or by, in the following markets:

Regular dry cargo.

Refrigerated load.

Intermodal freight.

International cargo (border crossings).

Transportation of petrochemicals and special materials.

Platforms.

Moving and relocations.

Consolidated cargo (LTL).

This segment generated revenues of 5,597 million pesos in 2019, 5,480 million in 2020 and 6,112 million pesos in 2021.

Between 2011 and 2021 our average powertrains in the cargo segment grew at a compound annual growth rate of 22.3%.

The Mexican land transportation industry continues to be highly fragmented. Transportation service buyers have become increasingly sophisticated, requiring scale, technology, reliability and professionalism from their trucking service providers.

