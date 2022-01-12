Marvic Petroleum, with 300 gasoline pipes, celebrates Three Kings Day

Marvic Petroleum, a company with more than 300 pipes to distribute gasoline and diesel in Mexico, celebrated Three Kings Day.

The company is totally Mexican, it provides service throughout the country and its event is part of its social responsibility actions.

It also occurs in a context in which its customers face increasing competition in Mexico.

The number of Pemex‘s own or franchised retail service stations decreased 13.1% in 2020 compared to the previous year, mainly due to greater competition in the free market.

In 2020, Pemex supplied petroleum derivatives to 3,995 retail service stations in Mexico that are not owned or franchised by Pemex.

As of December 2020, 64% of all service stations were still operating under the Pemex franchise format and were supplied by Pemex’s subsidiary, Pemex Transformación Industrial.

The remaining 36% of service stations operated under brands other than Pemex with two business models: those that sell Pemex products and those that sell products of different brands imported by agents other than Pemex.

Trending Four companies control US meat market

Until that same cut, only 27.6% of imported gasoline was purchased by agents other than Pemex.

Marvic Petroleum

The social event of this company is based on the commitment to the development of the children of the communities close to its operations.

Social responsibility is crying out in Mexico. In the last three decades, the average annual growth rate of Mexico’s GDP is 2.5%, slower than most emerging markets, due in part to its high rates of labor informality (57%), poverty and oil production in decline.

This is how the initiative of Marvic Petroleum happened with its collaborators. It was celebrated on January 6 with the children of San Juan. The transport and energy company stated that it is committed to the development, growth and well-being of children as a responsible company.

With the conviction that this is the right time to reinforce good practices in favor and support of society, the Marvic Petroleum team, chaired by Víctor P. Vélez, shared with more than 100 children from San Juan, a small community located in the municipality of Cadereyta Jiménez, Nuevo León, gifts, hot chocolate, rosca de reyes and a children’s show.

Purpose? Help preserve the magic of this day as a fond memory in the midst of these times marked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Respecting the sanitary measures dictated by the health protocols established by the Ministry of Health in Nuevo León, to contain and avoid the contagion of Covid-19, the little ones, who were all the time in the company of their mothers, sang, danced and participated at the games organized by Marvic Petroleum. The event was attended by the mayor of Cadereyta, Cosme Leal.