Magna International stands out in innovation

EtelligentReach, the all-electric connected powertrain from Canadian company Magna International, will debut a new entrant in 2022.

This clever solution can increase driving range by up to 90 miles or 30% more than certain production Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in this segment.

Magna International’s Etelligent family of powertrain systems covers a wide range, from compact hybrid vehicles to electric pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles.

Magna International is one of the world’s largest suppliers to the automotive industry, with more than 158,000 employees, 343 manufacturing operations and 91 sales, engineering and product development centers in 28 countries.

Another of its innovations: EtelligentForce, the first electrified solution for full-size ¾ and 1-ton trucks, retains the strength and functionality of trucks and light commercial vehicles without compromising payload or towing capabilities.

For its part, EtelligentCommand, the latest in this revolutionary suite of products, offers an improved electric range with uncompromising performance for plug-in hybrids.

Magna International

The company develops state-of-the-art technology by combining its expertise in cameras, mirrors, software, and integration.

Magna’s industry-first driver and occupant monitoring system won a high-volume global award from a German automaker and comes ahead of Euro NCAP and General Safety Regulation mandates. The technology, due to hit the market in 2024, addresses concerns about distracted driving.

Driven by customer demand, the company’s battery cabinets represent a step forward in the shift to vehicle electrification. The 2022 GMC Hummer EV and the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning are the first two vehicles to feature Magna technology

The company’s operating results depend primarily on the levels of production of cars and light trucks in North America, Europe and China by its customers.

While Magna International supplies systems and components to all major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it does not supply systems and components for all vehicles, nor is the value of their contents consistent from vehicle to vehicle.

As a result, the mix of clients and programs relative to market trends, as well as the value of your content in specific vehicle production programs, are also important drivers of your bottom line.

