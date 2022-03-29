Gentex leads in rearview mirrors

Gentex is the world’s leading manufacturer of auto-dimming electrochromic rearview mirrors and is the largest supplier to the automotive industry.

Headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan, USA, the company manufactures automotive electronics through HomeLink applications in the vehicle, including the rearview mirror, interior sun visor, overhead console or center console.

Some of the company’s newest features can be located in the rearview mirror or elsewhere in the vehicle.

Also, as the company expands its Full Display Mirror product and ITM system, rear-facing video cameras are being produced and sold.

Gentex produces rearview mirrors and electronic components worldwide for passenger cars, light trucks, vans, sport utility vehicles and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automobile suppliers and various aftermarket customers.

Automotive rearview mirrors and electronics represented 97% of the company’s consolidated net sales in 2021

Year-over-year, its revenue grew 2.5% in 2021, to 1,731 million dollars, while its net profit rose 3.7%, to 361 million.

Its competitors in auto rearview mirrors include Magna International, Tokai Rika Company, SMR Automotive, Aolian, Intertech, Kingband, BYD Auto Company, Sincode, Yanfeng Visteon, Xiamen Intertech, Guangdong Yuanfeng, Chongqing Yimei, Murakami, Ultronix, Aizhuo, Alpine Electronics , Licon, Mirrortech, Ambilight and China‘s auto aftermarket.

The company also supplies auto-dimming electrochromic rearview mirrors to some of these rearview mirror competitors.

Gentex designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supplies digital vision, connected car, adjustable glass and fire protection products, including: auto-dimming rearview and non-dimming mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; adjustable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke detectors and signaling devices for the fire protection industry.

The company currently supplies mirrors and electronic modules for Aston Martin, BMW Group, Daimler Group, Ferrari, Ford Motor, Geely/Volvo, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Hyundai/Kia, Lucid Motors, Mazda, Mahindra and Mahindra. , McLaren, Polaris, Renault/Nissan/Mitsubishi Group, Rivian Automotive, Stellantis, Subaru, Suzuki, Tata Motors, Tesla, Toyota Motor Company, Volkswagen Group, as well as shipments to Chinese domestic manufacturers (Borgward, BYD, Chery, Dongfeng, FAW, Great Wall Motors, Human Horizon, Jianghuai, King Long, Lixiang Auto, NIO and SAIC).

