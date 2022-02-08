Liverpool beat Sanborns and Palacio de Hierro

The Port of Liverpool gained market share from Grupo Sanborns (a subsidiary of Grupo Carso) and El Palacio de Hierro in 2019 and 2020.

To specify: the measurement takes into account the participation in sales as of December 31 of each year only of these three companies, the main ones in the departmental sector in Mexico.

On the one hand, El Puerto de Liverpool went from a market share of 61.1% in 2018, to 62% in 2019 and 63.6% in 2020.

This company operates a chain of department stores that sell a wide variety of products such as clothing and accessories for men, women and children, household items, furniture, cosmetics and other consumer products. It has a presence in Mexico City and in the 31 states of the Mexican Republic.

The strategy of the commercial division of El Puerto de Liverpool has focused on segments A and B through Liverpool and C and D through Suburbia, addressing four main aspects: the quality of service and merchandise, the assortment of merchandise , the fair price and the atmosphere of the stores to offer a complete shopping experience.

On the other hand, the participation of Grupo Sanborns decreased from 23.3% in 2018 to 22.7% in 2019 and 21.9% in 2020.

Grupo Sanborns considers that, as one of the most important retail sales companies in the country, it has a large number of competitive advantages that include: a variety of complementary store formats; great geographic diversity in Mexico; the existence of synergies between its businesses; experienced and trained management personnel, focused on results; use of adequate systems for the operation; and financial strength.

Sanborns

The restaurant business in Mexico is highly fragmented. It consists of national chains, chains in Mexico City and some independent restaurants. Vips represents the most significant competitor for Sanborns. Clients see Vips and Sanborns as substitutes.

Due to its unique format, Sanborns does not face direct competition, however, it generally competes with department stores, drug stores and restaurant chains.

Finally, El Palacio de Hierro reduced its share from 15.6% in 2018 to 15.3% in 2019 and then to 14.5% in 2020.

Sears (another subsidiary of Grupo Carso) competes with Liverpool, Fábricas de Francia, El Palacio de Hierro and Suburbia, and has a strong market position in household goods and other durable consumer goods, through brands developed by Sears in the United States, which include Kenmore and Craftsman.