Johnson Controls International’s top 9 competitors

Johnson Controls International considers its main competitors to include Honeywell International; Siemens Smart Infrastructure, an operating group of Siemens AG; Schneider Electric; and Carrier Global Corporation.

The company, based in Cork, Ireland, is a global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries.

Other competitors include Trane Technologies; Daikin Industries; Lennox International; GC Midea Holding Co; and Gree Electric Appliances.

The company also faces competition from a wide range of established companies, startups and other emerging players in the buildings industry in the areas of digital services, software-as-a-service and the Internet of Things.

For the fiscal year ended last Sept. 30, Johnson Controls International posted net sales of $25.299 billion, up 7% year-over-year, while its gross profit was $8.343 billion, up 4%, year-over-year.

Its competitors for HVAC, security, fire detection and suppression and controls equipment in the residential and non-residential markets include many local, regional, national and international suppliers.

The company is a global leader in engineering, manufacturing and commissioning of building products and systems, including residential and commercial HVAC equipment, industrial refrigeration systems, controls, security systems, fire detection systems and fire suppression solutions.

In addition, the company offers its customers technical services, such as maintenance, management, repair, modernization and replacement of equipment (in air conditioning, industrial refrigeration, security and fire protection), as well as energy management consulting.

In 2020, Johnson Controls International launched its OpenBlue software platform, which enables companies to manage all aspects of their physical spaces by combining the company’s building products and services with cutting-edge technology and digital capabilities to enable data-driven “smart building” services and solutions.

The company partners with customers by leveraging its broad product portfolio and digital capabilities powered by OpenBlue, along with its service capabilities and direct channel solutions, to deliver outcome-based solutions across the lifecycle of a building that address customers’ needs to improve energy efficiency, enhance safety, create healthy environments and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.