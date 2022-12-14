J&J Snack Foods: Top 4 Beverage Suppliers

J&J Snack Foods Corp. lists The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Pepsi Cola Company and Jogue as its top four frozen beverage syrup suppliers.

The company is the largest producer of soft pretzels in the United States, manufactures snacks and distributes frozen beverages that it markets domestically in the United States to the foodservice and retail supermarket sectors.

Its snack products include: soft pretzels marketed under the Superpretzel, Brauhaus, Auntie Anne’s and Bavarian Bakery brands, frozen novelties marketed under the Dippin’ Dots, Luigi’s, Whole Fruit, Icee, Dogsters, Philly Swirl, Sour Patch and Minute Maid, churros marketed under the Tio Pepe’s and California Churros brands and bakery products sold under the Readi-Bake, Country Home, Mary B’s, Daddy Ray’s and Hill & Valley brands.

Other snack products include funnel cakes, sold under The Funnel Cake Factory brand, and handheld products, sold under smaller brands. The company’s main frozen beverage products are Icee brand frozen carbonated beverages and Slush Puppie brand frozen non-carbonated beverages.

J&J Snack Foods

The company’s foodservice and frozen beverage sales are primarily to foodservice customers, including bars and food stalls in leading chains, department stores, discount stores, warehouse clubs and convenience stores; shopping malls; fast food and casual dining restaurants; sports stadiums and arenas; theme and leisure parks; movie theaters; independent retailers; and schools, colleges and other institutions.

On the other hand, the company’s retail supermarket customers are primarily supermarket chains.

In particular, soft pretzels are sold in the foodservice and retail supermarket segments. Sales of soft pretzels amounted to 19% of the company’s revenues in FY2022 and 20% in both FY2021 and FY2020.

Certain of the company’s soft pretzels meet USDA regulations as a nutritional equivalent of bread for purposes of the USDA school lunch program, which allows participating schools to obtain partial reimbursement from the USDA for the cost of the company’s soft pretzels.

The company’s soft pretzels are manufactured according to a proprietary formula.