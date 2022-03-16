JB Hunt increases its drivers by 9%

JB Hunt Transport Services, one of the largest ground transportation and delivery services companies in North America, increased the number of its drivers by 9% in 2021 compared to 2020.

With this, it reached 22,005 drivers, an amount that, at the same time, represented an increase of 13.3% over 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company operates five distinct but complementary business segments, providing a wide range of general and specifically customized transportation and logistics services to its customers.

If all of its staff is considered, it grew at an annual rate of 9% in 2021, to 33,045 people, and 13.7% compared to 2019.

JB Hunt generates revenue from the actual movement of cargo from shippers to receivers, custom labor and delivery services, and serving as a logistics provider by offering or arranging for others to provide transportation service.

As of December 31, 2021, the company had, as part of its employees, 9,740 administrative staff, 1,108 maintenance technicians and 192 delivery and material assistants.

The company also had agreements with 2,108 independent contractors to transport cargo on its hauling equipment. None of its employees are represented by unions or covered by collective bargaining agreements.

Above all, JB Hunt competes with other transportation service companies in terms of price, on-time pickup and delivery service, availability and type of equipment capacity, and availability of drivers for logistics services.

The freight markets in which the company operates are often known as highly fragmented and competitive.

In particular, its JBI segment competes with other intermodal marketing companies; other truckload carriers that use railroads for a portion of their transportation service; and, to some extent, some railways directly.

The diversified nature of the services provided by its DCS and FMS segments attract competition from customers’ private fleets, other private fleet outsourcing companies, equipment leasing companies, local and regional delivery service providers, and some freight carriers.

On the other hand, its ICS segment utilizes the fragmented nature of the trucking industry and competes with other non-asset-based freight forwarders and logistics companies, as well as truckload carriers.

Its JBT segment’s full truckload competition includes thousands of carriers, many of which are very small.

Although the company competes with several smaller operators regionally, only a limited number of companies represent competition in all markets in the country.

