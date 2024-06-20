Integrated Import Declaration in Canada

The Integrated Import Declaration (IID) is used in 90.8% of the cases of release of goods imported into Canada.

In that nation, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is responsible for enforcing customs legislation and informs traders of proposed changes to its policies and procedures through customs notices.

The information contained in customs notices and serving as a reference is incorporated into departmental memoranda, also called D-memos, which are organized into 23 categories.

Integrated Import Declaration

The CBSA issues advance tariff classification, valuation and origin rulings (with the consent of the applicant) and offers five filing options to obtain release of imported goods from customs control, including the IID, one of the service options available under Canada’s Single Window Initiative (SWI).

The IID requires the submission of data on:

Taxes and duties.

Tariff classification.

Identification of the importer and exporter.

Description and value of goods.

Conditions of sale and terms of delivery.

Country of origin and final destination.

Certifications and licenses.

Options

The SWI allows importers or customs service providers to submit all import information and documents required by CBSA and nine other participating government departments and agencies (PGAs), representing 38 government programs.

The number of AMPs participating in the SWI has not changed over the past five years and, according to the authorities, there are no plans to do so.

Data provided by the authorities for the January-December 2023 period show that IID is by far the most used release service option, with 90.8% of releases, followed by PARS with 4.8%, RMD with 1%, CSA with 3.2%, and Form B3-3 with the remainder.

Over the past five years, CBSA took steps to streamline its electronic systems for obtaining release of goods.

More specifically, in August 2020, CBSA retired two legacy release service options that had supported three AMP programs and replaced them with the IID.

The IID is now the only electronic system for obtaining release of goods under those three programs.