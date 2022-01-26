Industrias Bachoco buys RYC Alimentos

Industrias Bachoco concluded the agreement to purchase 100% of the shares of RYC Alimentos, a multi-protein meat processor and distributor with production facilities in Puebla, Mexico.

As a result, the company acquired 2 plants located in Puebla and approximately 21 stores located in four states of the Mexican Republic (Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Tlaxcala).

Regarding this transaction, Industrias Bachoco reported that the stockholders’ equity of RYC Alimentos is valued at approximately 61 million US dollars.

RYC produces and sells processed and value-added products, with net sales of around US$150 million per year.

Industrias Bachoco

Founded in 1983, RYC is a meat processor and distributor, mainly beef, pork and chicken, with national coverage that participates in all distribution channels with fresh and value-added products.

This, together with the efforts of more than 900 employees, has allowed RYC to be among the leading companies in its field.

For its part, Bachoco Industries is a leader in the Mexican poultry industry and one of the largest poultry producers worldwide.

This company was founded in 1952 and became a public company in 1997, through a public offering of shares on the Mexican and New York Stock Exchanges.

Bachoco is a vertically integrated company based in Celaya, Guanajuato, located in central Mexico.

Its main lines of business are: chicken, eggs, balanced feed, pork and other products.

Likewise, Bachoco owns and manages more than 1,000 facilities, organized into nine production complexes and 80 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States.

Industrias Bachoco currently employs more than 29,000 people.

The company is rated AAA (MEX), the highest rating given by Fitch México, S.A. de C.V., and HR AAA, which indicates that the company and the offer have the highest credit quality granted by HR Ratings de México S.A. of C.V.