Industrias Bachoco adds capital investments of 15,028 million pesos since 2016

Industrias Bachoco reported that it adds capital investments of 15,028 million pesos since 2016.

More recently, from January to September of this year, it totaled 2,251.1 million pesos, an interannual advance of 43.4 percent.

Above all, these resources were directed to organic growth and productivity projects in all its facilities.

Industrias Bachoco owns and manages more than 1,000 facilities, organized in nine production complexes and more than 80 distribution centers in Mexico, and one production complex in the United States.

In general, the company finances the majority of its capital expenditures with resources generated by its operations.

The company participates in the food industry in Mexico and the United States, focused on the poultry industry.

Industrias Bachoco

The company is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry and one of the largest poultry producers worldwide.

In 2011, it entered the US chicken market through the acquisition of OK Foods.

Below is a summary of your incurred capital expenditures:

In 2020, the company made investments of 2,752.3 million pesos, which were mainly used for productivity projects, replacement of part of its transportation fleet and other equipment at its facilities, as well as its organic growth plans.

Before, in 2019, the company made investments of 2,069.3 million pesos, which were mainly used for its organic growth, productivity and bottleneck improvement plans in different parts of its process.

In relation to 2018, resources were used more than anything for its plans for organic growth, productivity and improvement of bottlenecks in different parts of its process.

Bachoco financial results

Industrias Bachoco allocated 3,513.4 million pesos mainly to its organic growth plans and the acquisitions made during the year.

Finally, in 2016, it made capital investments for 2,459.7 million pesos, which were mainly used for its organic growth plans by investing in projects that made its processes more efficient, alleviating bottlenecks, as well as in the replacement of part of its transport fleet and other equipment in all its facilities.