Imports of industrial robots to Mexico were US$134 million in 2021, a year-on-year rise of 15%, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

This statistic excludes software, auxiliary equipment and engineering services.

Of Mexico’s total imports of industrial robots, 41.1% originated in Japan, followed by South Korea (14%), the United States (10.9%), China (9.2%) and Germany (9%).

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, a trend that is gaining prominence as other industries are adopting these technologies throughout their supply chain is the use and importation of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Mobile Automated Robots (MRAs), among others.

Mexico registered a record in the import of industrial robots in 2015, when its international purchases reached US$437 million.

Industrial robots

A study by Warehouse Automation Market estimates that the value of the global automation and robotics market could be US$4 billion by 2025.

According to Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, industrial robots have been commercially available and used in industrial and manufacturing environments since the 1970s.

They are typically large, immobile machines designed to automate repetitive tasks that require speed and strength beyond what a human can perform.

In the case of manufacturing tasks, industrial robots typically execute plans through stored programming, i.e., functions programmed in advance by a human engineer.

Factories

Over time, industrial robots have become more sophisticated. Industrial robots have been widely adopted in a large number of applications and have gained acceptance in many industries.

However, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation notes that these heavy industrial robots often require workspaces to be configured around them and large safety cages to protect workers in the factory, consume significant amounts of energy and space, are substantially less agile and versatile than humans, and are difficult and expensive to move from one location to another.

These characteristics often limit the number of use cases to very routine tasks. As a result, two new product categories, called collaborative robots, or cobots, and MRAs are gaining traction in the market.