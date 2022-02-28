Imports of alcoholic beverages from Mexico rise 17%

Imports of alcoholic beverages to Mexico had an annual growth of 17.2% in 2021, to 832 million dollars, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

With this, these sales practically reached their level of 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Within these exports of alcoholic beverages, sales of wine from fresh grapes without flavoring were 281 million dollars, which represents an increase of 26.6% compared to 2020 and 3.3% compared to 2019.

According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Mexico is a country with many local options for alcoholic beverages, mainly tequila and beer, but Mexicans are increasingly consuming more wine and are open to incorporate beverages of various origins.

Before, from 2010 to 2019, imports of alcoholic beverages to Mexico grew 207 percent.

Alcoholic beverages

From the perspective of the USDA, it is very important that the producers, manufacturers, packers and importers of alcoholic beverages to Mexico consider all the requirements and processes so that the product reaches the final consumer without setbacks.

The USDA advises US exporters to obtain the services of an experienced and reputable importer who will import their products into Mexico.

On the other hand, the USDA also highlighted that the craft beer industry in Mexico has multiplied by 10 in just four years due in large part to the efforts of commercial services of the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) and its continued drive to capitalize on Mexican consumer demand for the benefit of US barley producers supplying the industry.

Cristina Barba, general director of the Association of Craft Brewers of Mexico (ACERMEX), revealed this growth statistic at the Mexican Beer Congress in late October 2021.

Mexico maintained its ranking as the top market for US barley and barley products in the 2020/2021 cycle, with a total of 412,000 metric tons.

Although small, the craft brewing industry in Mexico is growing, and while it may not reach the size of the commercial brewing industry, it does use malt in greater proportion.

