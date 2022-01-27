Imports from Mexico increase 32% in 2021

Imports from Mexico totaled 505,715.6 million dollars in 2021, which represented an increase of 32.1% year-on-year, reported the Inegi.

Within it, non-oil imports grew at an annual rate of 28.5% and oil imports at 71.5 percent.

The structure of the value of imports in 2021 was as follows: intermediate-use goods 79.7%, consumer goods 12.3% and capital goods 8 percent.

All subdivisions of Mexican imports showed progress in 2021: those of consumer goods rose 34.9%, those of intermediate goods climbed, and those of capital goods increased 21.8 percent.

With series adjusted for seasonality, total imports showed a monthly advance of 4.86% in December, as a result of increases of 4.72% in non-oil imports and 5.99% in oil imports.

Imports from Mexico

Last December, imports of consumer goods totaled 6,160 million dollars, an annual increase of 32.5 percent.

Said rate was the result of increases of 21.5% in imports of non-oil consumer goods and 73.7% in those of oil consumer goods (gasoline, butane and propane gas).

Likewise, in December 2021, intermediate-use goods were imported for a value of 36,928 million dollars, a level 27.7% higher than that reported in December 2020.

In turn, this figure originated from increases of 24.9% in imports of non-oil intermediate-use products and 60.8% in imports of oil intermediate-use goods.

Regarding imports of capital goods, in December 2021 these reached 4,015 million dollars, which implied an annual increase of 21.5 percent.

With seasonally adjusted figures, in December 2021 the trade balance registered a deficit of 1,838 million dollars, while in November there was a surplus of 330 million dollars.

Meanwhile, the monthly decrease in the seasonally adjusted balance was the result of a smaller surplus in the balance of non-oil products, which went from 2,143 million dollars in November to 468 million dollars in December, and a widening of the deficit of the balance of oil products, which went from 1,813 million dollars to 2,306 million dollars in the same comparison.