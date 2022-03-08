Hostess Brands grows in bread and snacks

Hostess Brands Sweet Baked Goods (SBG) accounted for 21.3% of its category, based on Nielsen‘s total universe for the 52 weeks ending January 1, 2022.

Hostess Brands is a leading sweet snack company focused on the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of snack foods in North America that are sold primarily under the Hostess and Voortman brand names.

Previously, its sweet baked goods represented 19.5% of its category, according to the Nielsen Total Universe for the 52 weeks ending December 26, 2020.

The company produces a variety of new and classic treats including iconic Hostess Donettes, Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs and Zingers, as well as Voortman-brand cookies and wafers.

At the same time, its cookie and wafer products represented 1.9% of the adjacent cookie category, providing significant opportunity for growth.

On this, the company believes that its strong brand history and market position in the growth spaces in which it competes, combined with its innovative spirit and scalable operating model, provide a solid platform to execute its growth initiatives.

Trending Los principales socios de American Express

Hostess Brands

The company has invested significantly in retail and consumer data analytics to identify new opportunities in the spaces in which it competes.

These investments, combined with our Direct-to-Warehouse (DTW) distribution model, support its leading brand position within the US$7.3 billion SBG category and the adjacent US$7.3 billion cookie category. $7.7 billion and have increased their reach, paving the way for profitable growth.

DTW’s distribution model uses centralized distribution centers and common carriers to fulfill orders, and products are typically delivered to its customers’ warehouses.

This model eliminated the need for direct store delivery (DSD) routes and drivers, allowing Hostess Brands to expand its core distribution while gaining access to new channels.

Some of its main domestic competitors include Flowers Foods, Grupo Bimbo, McKee Foods Corporation and Mondelez International.

In addition, it also competes with regional manufacturers and other companies that produce cookies, candies and other snacks

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...