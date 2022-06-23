Honda outlines new regulations for the auto industry

Honda Motor outlined new regulations that will apply to the auto industry in several markets, including the United States, Japan, China, the European Union and Malaysia.

In April 2022, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) released its Initial Statement of Reasons and Proposed Rulemaking Documents regarding the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) regulations, which are new environmental regulations applicable to new light and medium cars built on and after the 2026 model year.

The new ACC II regulations contain requirements for the new Low Emission Vehicle Regulation IV (LEV IV) and the new ZEV.

Specifically, the new ZEV requirements will require all new light-duty vehicles sold in California to be zero-emissions by 2035.

Furthermore, on December 11, 2019, the European Commission published its communication on the “EU Green Deal”, which aims to be the most ambitious package of measures that the European Commission has ever proposed, with the aim that Europe become the world’s first climate-neutral country by 2050.

New regulations

Meanwhile, in March 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) introduced the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) test for diesel vehicles. It will be applicable to new vehicle models from October 2022 and to existing vehicle models from October 2024.

The Ministry of the Environment (MOE) issued a Ministerial Ordinance on the regulation of the number of particles (PN) for diesel gasoline direct injection vehicles in August 2021.

Already the MLIT has announced the timing of the introduction of the PN regulation. Among direct injection diesel vehicles, it will be applicable to new models from October 2023 and to current models from September or October 2025.

Among direct injection gasoline vehicles, it will be applicable to new models from October 2024 and to current models from September or October 2026.

In December 2020, the MOE announced the plan that aims to transition to car electrification by around 2030, covering hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and fuel cell vehicles.

Other markets

In the European Union, the Green Deal is designed as a set of 10 profoundly transformative policies and more than 50 supporting legislative actions.

One of the policies (Sustainable and intelligent mobility) includes “Euro 7 as stricter standards of polluting emissions for vehicles with combustion engines”. The European Commission plans to propose Euro 7 in July 2022.

In parallel, China implemented the Step 6a emissions regulations in July 2020, based on the Euro 6 regulation. The Step 6a regulations were implemented in July 2020, and the Step 6b regulations will be implemented in July 2023.

Chinese President Xi Jinping proclaimed at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly held between September 2020 and September 2021 that China would address “reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

In response, the relevant regulatory authorities are proceeding with the investigation and formulation of the new emission standards.

For its part, Malaysia implemented the Euro 4 regulation from July 2020 for new vehicle models and January 2022 for existing vehicle models.

Malaysia is scheduled to implement Euro 5 regulation from July 2028 for new vehicle models and January 2030 for existing vehicle models.

