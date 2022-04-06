Holcim increases its cement sales in Latin America

Holcim sold 27.3 million tons of cement in Latin America in 2021, which represented an increase of 14.2% year-on-year and 10.5% over 2019.

The company saw strong performance in the region last year compared to 2020 with all countries posting double-digit sales growth.

While Mexico‘s growth was driven by iconic infrastructure projects, the Brazilian market has revived and experienced growth in both volumes and prices, confirming the trend change.

Holcim operations in Latin America

For their part, Argentina, Ecuador and Central America experienced strong growth compared to 2020 despite some minor effects of Covid-19.

Total cement volumes sold increased 14.1% on a like-for-like basis: after a strong first half of 28.3% growth, second half growth was 3.3% with growth in all major countries.

Bagged cement volumes increased driven by the growing network of Disensa building materials stores as part of the business strategy to combine Holcim’s resources with the entrepreneurial spirit of store owners.

Key cement capacity expansion projects were completed, including a new clinker and cement line at Cordoba in Argentina and a cement mill at Merida in Mexico. In the first quarter of 2022 a new clinker line was commissioned at Metapán in El Salvador.

Holcim

Following the acquisition of Firestone Building Products effective March 31, 2021, the product portfolio has been expanded to support the Group’s growth strategy: Mexico launched GacoFlex TechoProtec, the first range of products for roofing systems in the second quarter of 2021 and Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina followed in the second half of the year.

Volumes in the ready-mix concrete segment increased 19.8 percent on a like-for-like basis due to market recovery after pandemic restrictions in all major urban areas in 2020.

Superior technical capabilities in Mexico fueled growth through participation in iconic infrastructure projects such as the Dos Bocas oil refinery in Tabasco, the Santa Lucía/AIFA airport in Mexico City, and the La Libertad Dam in Monterrey.

In addition, the ECOPact line of sustainable products was introduced throughout the region, enabling hundreds of green buildings and including key infrastructure projects such as the Aña Cuá dam in Argentina.

Aggregates sales volumes increased 31.8% in comparable terms, mainly due to new operations in Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador.

For the year, net sales to external customers increased 30.2% on a like-for-like basis, driven by strong prices and double-digit cement volume growth in all countries.

In 2021, Holcim has signed an agreement with CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional) for the divestment of its business in Brazil, which is expected to close in 2022.

