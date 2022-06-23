Henkel opens adhesives factory in Mexico

Henkel opened a hot melt adhesive factory in the municipality of Guadalupe, Nuevo León, in Mexico, with an investment of 33.2 million euros.

Henkel is a commercial and industrial chemicals company headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, and manufactures products at 174 sites in 56 countries.

Its largest production facilities are located in Bowling Green, USA, and in Düsseldorf.

Manufactures laundry detergent and household cleaning products in Bowling Green. In Düsseldorf, it not only produces laundry detergents and household cleaners, but also consumer and craft adhesives and products for its industrial customers.

The new adhesive factory covers 28,700 square meters and manufactures pressure sensitive and non-pressure sensitive hot melt adhesives under the TECHNOMELT brand.

Adhesives range from the high-performance SUPRA product portfolio, designed for efficient bonding of substrates in extreme conditions, to Henkel’s COOL product portfolio, with a lower melting point compared to traditional hot melt adhesives (between 100°C and 120°C).

These are used in the consumer goods and packaging industry for food, beverages, and personal care products; box forming and closing, bottle labeling, heat-sealable, self-adhesive labels and book binding, among other applications. The plant manufactures hot melt adhesives under the EASYFLOW brand.

In 2021, Henkel recorded sales in Mexico of 16,237 million pesos in 2021, where it has more than 4,000 employees and 10 manufacturing plants.

In order to create an industry-wide uniform evaluation system for the sustainability of cosmetic products, the Beauty Care business unit is working in a consortium with other major cosmetic manufacturers, authorities and experts from the scientific community.

The aim is to allow consumers to make a direct comparison of products in terms of their impact on the environment.

To align its products even more closely with the needs of regional customers, the company has opened additional centers in several regions where products are tested and developed in and with consumers.

These include, for example, the center in Dubai that opened in conjunction with Laundry & Home Care. Also recently opened in Guadalajara, Mexico, the LATAM Product Performance Center, which serves to test the effect of hair products directly on consumers.

In 2021, the company opened a distribution center in the State of Mexico with an investment of 800 million pesos, the company’s third largest.

