Guillermo Ortiz Martínez: the businessman

Guillermo Ortiz Martínez, a Mexican businessman who has been in charge of eight companies, holds the position of President of Banorte and President of Casa de Bolsa México.

Ortiz has served as President of BTG Pactual Latin America ex-Brazil, a leading Brazilian financial services company with operations in Latin America, the United States and Europe, since 2015.

Before joining BTG, from 2010 to 2015, he was Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte-Ixe, the largest Mexican independent financial institution.

Ortiz also served two consecutive six-year terms as Governor of the Central Bank of Mexico from 1998 to 2009.

From 1994 to 1997, he served as Secretary of Finance and Public Credit in the Federal Government of Mexico.

In addition, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Ortiz is president of the Per Jacobsson Foundation, a member of the Group of Thirty, the Board of Directors of the Center for Financial Stability, the Board of Directors of the Institute for Monetary Policy and Globalization, the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, and the Board of Directors of the Forum China International Finance.

He is also a director of Zurich Insurance Group and a member of the Board of Directors of Wetherford International, a leading company in the oil and equipment industry, as well as several Mexican companies, including Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, one of the largest airport operators in Mexico; Orbia, a leading global petrochemical group, and Vitro, a leading glass manufacturer in Mexico.

Guillermo Ortiz Martínez

Ortiz is a member of the Mexico City Government Quality of Life Advisory Council.

He served as one of the independent directors of Codere Online and serves as a member of the Betterware board of directors. The Codere Group is a leading international gaming operator founded in 1980 with a presence in Spain, Italy and Latin America, including all the markets in which Codere Online operates.

Guillermo Ortiz Martínez has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), a master’s degree, and a doctorate in economics from Stanford University.

