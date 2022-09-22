Grupo Lala: Ana María Orozco Henao and the gender perspective

Ana María Orozco Henao is the Central American Regional Director of Grupo Lala, a company with a gender equality imbalance.

Of the total number of “relevant executives” in the company, 90% are men and 10% are women.

Orozco Henao has accumulated more than 20 years of experience in corporate strategy development in mass consumption companies and her successful career spans more than 10 years at Unilever, where she held different positions in the commercial and marketing area, including Trade Marketing Director.

She also spent 11 years at SABMiller, where she managed the soft drinks business unit.

After the merger between SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch InBev, she was in charge of leading the corporate brand and directing social responsibility strategies.

Currently, in addition to leading Grupo LALA’s business in Central America and the Caribbean, Orozco Henao is a member of the board of directors of the chamber of commerce in Guatemala.

Another woman, Blanca Avelina Treviño de Vega, is a board member of Grupo Lala and chairs and manages Softtek, a global company dedicated to helping organizations evolve through technology.

Grupo Lala

The company affirms that it strictly rejects any kind of discriminatory conduct, including gender discrimination.

To date, according to its own assessment, Grupo Lala works under an Equality Model with labor inclusion and gender equality initiatives, actively promoting corporate and labor inclusion, without distinction of sex, diversity and the selection of the best candidates, both in its governing bodies and among its employees.

The company does this without specific standards, but with a view to broadening gender diversity, perspective and experience, with direct responsibility for monitoring compliance.

Another of its indicators is that of the total number of directors, 81.8% are men and 18.2% are women.

Likewise, its Board of Directors is made up of 11.2% women and 88.8% men.

Grupo Lala expects these proportions to change as a result of a more active effort, driven by its initiatives to increase diversity in the perspectives and experiences of its human factor.

The company also collaborates with the Éntrale Initiative, Alliance for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities in the Workplace.